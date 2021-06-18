Hamilton County offering free sandbags to residents ahead of potential flooding

Sandbags will be available for pickup at the Household Hazardous Waste Center.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — With the chance of severe weather Friday evening and more storms expected Saturday, Hamilton County Emergency Management is offering residents free sandbags to prevent damage from flash flooding.

Sandbags will be available for pickup at the Household Hazardous Waste Center, located at 1717 S. Pleasant St., on a first-come, first-served basis. The bags will be available 24/7.

Residents will have to load and haul the sandbags themselves.