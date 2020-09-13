Savannah Nicole O’Connor-Petro was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a missing girl.

Savannah Nicole O’Connor-Petro was last seen in the 23000 block of Sheridan Road near her residence around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020.

She was wearing gray sweat pants and a black sports bra. She has shoulder-length black hair that is kind of curly and is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds and has a scar in her right eyebrow.

Savannah may also have a bracelet around her left ankle that is teal in color with a sterling silver heart on it. Her mother told detectives that she noticed that her daughter’s large shoulder bag style purse was missing.

It is unknown where Savannah may have gone and who she is with.