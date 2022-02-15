Hamilton County K-9 finds missing child

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — On Valentine's Day, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called to help Carmel Police Department locate a missing child.
The child, who had been diagnosed with autism and a communication disorder, had wandered away from a home.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard and his K-9 partner Maudie, a bloodhound, went to assist. Maudie was taken to the last place the child was seen and quickly picked up a scent.
The child was eventually located near the 1300 block of Kirklees Drive, in the area of 146th Street and Ditch Road, sitting in an unlocked car trying to stay warm. The child was checked out by medical personnel and returned home.