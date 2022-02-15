Hamilton County K-9 finds missing child

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard and his K-9 partner Maudie, a bloodhound, were able to help find the child Monday.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — On Valentine's Day, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called to help Carmel Police Department locate a missing child.

The child, who had been diagnosed with autism and a communication disorder, had wandered away from a home.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard and his K-9 partner Maudie, a bloodhound, went to assist. Maudie was taken to the last place the child was seen and quickly picked up a scent.