Hamilton County jail officers honored for saving inmate's life

Four officers at the Hamilton County Jail found an inmate unconscious and not breathing last month and saved the individual's life.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Four corrections officers in Hamilton County are being recognized for saving an inmate's life.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Officers Travis Dunn, Caleb Pyle and Amanda Whaley, along with Sgt. Christopher Rairdon, responded to a report of an inmate who was having a medical emergency last month. When the officers arrived, the inmate was unconscious and was not breathing.

The officers revived the inmate and saved the individual's life using a department-issued AED, along with CPR and teamwork. The use of an AED, as well as CPR and other first aid is part of mandatory training within the jail division, the sheriff's department said.

“I’m extremely proud of the professional men and women who make up our corrections staff. These heroes are dedicated to the safety and security of the jail and were able to quickly put their training to use to save a life," Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a release.