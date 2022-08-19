Hamilton County Humane Society offering 'priceless' adoptions Saturday

HSHC requires dog adopters to bring all family members and any dogs in the home to meet potential shelter dogs. Cat adopters must bring all human family members.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a “priceless” adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 20 to alleviate crowding because the shelter is over capacity.

(NOTE: The video accompanying this story if from the grand opening of the Hamilton County Humane Society at its new location in 2021.)

HSHC is asking adopters to make a donation in any amount in order to take home a pet and help create some additional space. HSHC rescues over 1,000 animals that are at risk for euthanasia each year from outside Hamilton County, and the shelter has recently been unable to do so due to space constraints.

“Not only are the animals of Hamilton County counting on you,” said Megan Davis of HSHC, “but so are animals all over the state. HSHC is a haven for animals in need who depend on us for their second chance.”

Requirements

HSHC is requiring any dog adopters to bring all family members to the shelter, as well as any dogs already in the home, to meet with a potential shelter dog. Cat adopters are asked to bring all human family members to meet potential feline candidates.

Anyone who is living in a rental property is recommended to bring along their landlord’s pet policy.

All adopters are required to present a government-issued ID to the HSHC staff to be eligible to adopt a new pet.