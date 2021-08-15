Hamilton County authorities ask for help finding man missing 'under suspicious circumstances'

Christopher M. Catron is a 26-year-old white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair that's shaved and blue eyes.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man who's been missing from Cicero, Indiana since July 31.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Christopher M. Catron is missing "under suspicious circumstances." Although, the sheriff's office didn't specify what was suspicious about this case.

Catron's family last heard from him on July 31. Police believe he may be driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate that has the number AJI221 on it.

Catron is a 26-year-old white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair that's shaved and blue eyes.