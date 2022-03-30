Hamilton County Animal Control deputy dies after battle with illness

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a deputy.
Dep. Doug Sanford passed away after a long battle with an illness.
Sanford had been with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, serving as the Animal Control Officer, since 2015.
“My prayers are with the Sanford family and with everyone who knew and loved Doug. As an expert in his field, he did so much to look out for animals in the community and to advance ‘Humane Law Enforcement.' He was a great husband, father, personal friend and a servant leader and will be sorely missed,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush.
Funeral services and arrangements will be announced at a later time.