Hamilton County Animal Control deputy dies after battle with illness

It is with a very heavy heart that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Deputy Doug Sanford. After a long, hard-fought battle with illness, Doug is now at rest. Funeral services and arrangements will be forthcoming. Please keep Deputy Sanford’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of great loss. Deputy Sanford has been with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, serving the citizens of Hamilton County as the Animal Control Officer since 2015. He has been a staple in this community since his swearing in and has done a fantastic job working with the citizens of this county, several animal organizations, assisting other law enforcement agencies, and educating the public on animal laws and ordinances. We thank you for your service and we will miss you dearly. “My prayers are with the Sanford family and with everyone who knew and loved Doug. As an expert in his field, he did so much to look out for animals in the community and to advance ‘Humane Law Enforcement’. He was a great husband, father, personal friend and a servant leader and will be sorely missed,” - Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush.