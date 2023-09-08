Gun confiscated from elementary student on Clark-Pleasant school bus

"That's what we have taught them,” said Clark-Pleasant School Superintendent Tim Edsell. “That's what I know is taught throughout all of the state of Indiana is to report any incident that's a threat, that has a firearm, that is a concern. And that's what was done today and we're again thankful for those actions."



Edsell says the incident happened on the first bus to arrive at school. The boy who allegedly brought the gun from home in his backpack was apparently showing it to other students on the bus. The boy was only described as upper elementary age. The bus should have on board video of the incident for police to use in their investigation.



Michael Bennett has a daughter in first grade at Break-O-Day Elementary School. She rides a different bus. He says the parents must be held accountable.



“I'm sure that that kid showing the weapon around probably didn't realize what he was actually doing,” said Bennett. “So, I don't blame the kid. I blame the parents. The parents need to be in jail, simple as that. Like it can't be a slap on the wrist. They need to serve jail time."



Clark-Pleasant School Police did not say if the gun was loaded. Any criminal charging decision will be up to the prosecutor. School discipline for the boy who brought the gun will be decided by administrators.



Bennett plans a serious talk with his daughter after school.