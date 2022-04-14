The Trapp family from Esko, Minnesota, has a combined height equal to the length of half a tennis court.

ESKO, Minn. — The Trapps are a lot like other families. Mom and dad Krissy and Scott had three kids, Savanna, Molly and Adam. They grew up playing sports and currently live in Esko, Minnesota. Savanna has dreams to purse acting or modeling, and Molly is eager to start her own family someday.

But there's one thing that makes the Trapps stand out from every other family on the planet.

One very, very BIG thing.

According to Guinness World Records, the Trapps are the world's tallest family. The Trapps secured their title on Dec. 6, 2020 after meeting all the criteria to land themselves a spot in the record books.

"Our friends and family are so proud of us and like to use us for bragging rights, saying they know a world record holder," Savanna told Guinness in an interview published this week.

So just how tall are the Trapps?

With an average height of 6 ft 8.03 in, the family of five could easily cover half the length of a regulation tennis court.

Adam, who's 22, is the youngest but tallest member of the family at a towering 7 ft 3 in. Dad Scott and Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, are both 6 ft 8 in, followed by Molly Steede at 6 ft 6 in. Mom Krissy is the shortest, at 6 ft 3 in.

It should come as no surprise that Savanna, Adam and Molly were recruited to play college basketball and volleyball.

But how exactly does one come to achieve the title of tallest family?

First, Adam reached out to Guinness World Records.

Then in December 2020, the family went to orthopedics doctor Dr. Anna Sudoh at Essentia Health to be officially measured.

According to GWR, each person had to be measured three times throughout the day, both standing up and lying down. The average measurements were then used to calculate their "official" heights.

Even with their newfound celebrity and status, the Trapps maintain that they're just like any other family, and are spreading messages of empowerment to anyone who's ever felt different.

"I still put on my pants one leg at a time like most people. They're just really long pants," Adam said.

"There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are," said Savanna.

