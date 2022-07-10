Groups hold fundraisers to benefit Mooresville teen injured in crash at bus stop

Trinity Schockley was hurt last month and has since been released from a hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Mooresville students and staff are coming together to help Trinity Shockley.

She's a high school student who injured when a car hit her at a bus stop.

Mooresville High School shared pictures from a fundraiser where the goal of $25,000 was exceeded. As a result, administrator Mr. Love got a "buzz cut."

The high school wasn't the only group collecting money to assist with Trinity's medical expenses. The advanced physical conditioning classes at Paul Hadley Middle School in Mooresville got involved too. They raised $7,600 through their lift-a-thon.

It's been nearly a month since police say a suspected drunk driver hit Trinity while she crossed a road to board her bus in Mooresville. Her aunt told 13News she suffered fractures of the skull, femur and arm. She also had a small brain bleed.

Trinity has since been released from a hospital. She stopped by the Mooresville police station to thank them for responding to her crash.