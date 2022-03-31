Affordable housing being added to west side of Indianapolis

The affordable housing project is located in the Valley Neighborhood at South Sheffield Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) and West Indianapolis Development Corporation (WIDC) broke ground Thursday on four single-family homes on the west side of Indianapolis.

“The City of Indianapolis continues to lay the foundation and open the door to homeownership opportunities for families across Marion County,” said Scarlett Andrews, director of DMD. “We’re thankful for our partners at West Indianapolis Development Corporation and Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership for the collaboration to bring equitable homeownership choices to West Indianapolis.”

The four homes are all designed to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They will be available to families with an annual income at or below 80% of the area median income. Mortgage payments will not exceed 30% of a family's annual income.

"WIDC is focused on increasing housing opportunities and improving the quality of life in west Indianapolis for current and future residents,” said Lisa Laflin, executive director of WIDC. “Not only are we giving folks the keys to their first home, but the chance to be financially empowered while doing so.”