Groundbreaking held for expansion of Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

The facility in Plainfield provides training to more than 600 police officers annually.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield is expanding and we're getting a first look at the plans.

Academy officials, along with Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state police commissioner, broke ground on the expansion Tuesday morning.

It includes a new dormitory, emergency vehicle operations track and updated classrooms and training facilities.

ILEA provides training to more than 600 Hoosier law enforcement officers every year.

"This will be world class," Holcomb said. "This will be best in the country. It's long overdue. I'm glad we arrived here. It shows just how important it is to every other investment we make to have the public safety front and center."