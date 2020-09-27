Since the amphitheater couldn’t host concerts over the summer because of COVID-19, this is the park’s first concert of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park and Downtown Indy, Inc. hosted “Groovin’ Back Downtown,” a live concert at the park’s newly renovated amphitheater.

Since the pandemic, many downtown businesses have been hurting. This concert gave Hoosiers an opportunity to enjoy live music and also eat and shop locally.

It featured local bands Nauti Yachtys and Toy Factory.

“It feels good to be downtown, again. The weather finally feels good and the humidity is gone,” said Steve Tirsway, who brought his family along.

“We are finally enjoying live music in downtown Indianapolis in a venue that was meant to be filled throughout the summer,” Bob Shultz, senior vice president for Downtown Indy, Inc, said. “Our goal is to get people to want to come back and try downtown again.”

The amphitheater put safety guidelines in place to keep every healthy.

Organizers placed hand sanitizer stations around the venue, and everyone was required to wear a mask. They also spray-painted white boxes for groups to sit in on the lawn to keep everyone spaced out.