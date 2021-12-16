Downtown Indianapolis crowds enjoy 'Grinchmobile' display

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Quinn's "Grinchmobile" is getting attention from downtown Indianapolis crowds for a third straight year.
The west Indianapolis man's brightly-decorated vintage Chevrolet truck is parked on Monument Circle at night during the holidays.
Quinn, who is originally from Maine, said he arrives around 5:30 p.m. daily and doesn't mind staying late.
"As long as there is still traffic and people interested in looking at it, I'll stay here," Quinn said. "I haven't met anybody yet that doesn't like it."
He began sharing the festive display three years ago and adds to it each year. It gets smiles and stares from passersby every night and many stop for the photo opportunity.
It's one of several family-friendly activities for you and your family this holiday season. In fact, there's a slew of exciting experiences, activities and stunning holiday light displays all across central Indiana.
