Downtown Indianapolis crowds enjoy 'Grinchmobile' display

It's the third year Andrew Quinn has decorated his vintage Chevrolet truck to entertain Monument Circle crowds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Quinn's "Grinchmobile" is getting attention from downtown Indianapolis crowds for a third straight year.

The west Indianapolis man's brightly-decorated vintage Chevrolet truck is parked on Monument Circle at night during the holidays.

Quinn, who is originally from Maine, said he arrives around 5:30 p.m. daily and doesn't mind staying late.

"As long as there is still traffic and people interested in looking at it, I'll stay here," Quinn said. "I haven't met anybody yet that doesn't like it."

Love the Grinch Mobile down on Monument Circle thanks to Andrew Quinn from the west side who parks there nightly so you can snag a great photo op!@WTHRcom #Grinch pic.twitter.com/XTgyz6bXse — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) December 16, 2021

He began sharing the festive display three years ago and adds to it each year. It gets smiles and stares from passersby every night and many stop for the photo opportunity.