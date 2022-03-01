Greenwood woman keeps snow globe collection close to her heart

Hannah Gunnell's fascination with her snow globe collection goes beyond beauty. Each globe tells a story.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hannah Gunnell's snow globe collection started when her dad bought one for her on her fifth birthday.

"I think they're just a part of who I am," Gunnell said. "It's one of the things I associate with."

Since then, she's grown her collection to 200 globes and picked up 40 just in the last year.

Gunnell believes she has the biggest snow globe collection in Indiana.

"I like the way that they shimmer and I like the way the sunlight hits them," she said. "I like just how unique each one is."

But her fascination goes beyond beauty. Each globe tells a story.

"I have a lot of snow globes that were gifted to me by family members who have since passed away," she said. "I have snow globes that my mom gets me for my birthday every year. Those are the ones that I cherish more than maybe the ones I got from Goodwill, but they're all important."

A big chunk of the collection includes some of the things she loves most, like Star Wars.