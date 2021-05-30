Johnson County officials asking for help finding missing 15-year-old Greenwood boy

Officers are searching for John Earl Blanford in the Smith Valley area, where some of his friends reportedly live.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old Greenwood boy.

John Earl Blanford was last seen leaving his house at 1085 South Paddock Road on his purple BMX bicycle Saturday, May 29 around 4 p.m. His legal guardian told officials he had still not returned home as of 10:12 p.m.

Blanford is identified as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Champion hoodie, gray Nike sweats and glasses.

Anyone with information on Blanford's whereabouts is asked to call the Johnson County Communications Center at 317-346-6336, and refer to the case number J21006393.