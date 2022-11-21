x
Coaches use AED to revive Greenwood student who collapsed during basketball practice

School officials said coaches and staff members administered CPR to the student in cardiac arrest.
Credit: WTHR

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An eighth-grade Greenwood student is recovering after collapsing at basketball practice Friday afternoon. 

Coaches and other staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator to save the student’s life.

Doctors later determined the student has a heart condition that had not previously been diagnosed.

Greenwood Community School Corporation Superintendent Terry Terhune said they are incredibly grateful for the quick actions of the coaches. 

The district did not identify the student or staff members involved, out of respect for their privacy. 

