Greenwood police warning of scam calls using the department's number

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls after receiving multiple complaints.

The police department has had multiple reports of false soliciting calls within the last month.

Officials say the caller is spoofing the Greenwood Police Department's main phone number so that it appears to be legitimate on the victim’s caller ID.

The caller has identified themselves multiple times as “an officer with the Greenwood Police Department by the name of Officer Griffith."

The police department says it does not ever solicit by telephone.