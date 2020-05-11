Greenwood Middle, High School students moving to hybrid learning beginning Monday

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Middle and High School students will begin a hybrid learning schedule Monday, Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Superintendent Dr. Kent DeKoninck sent an email to parents and staff to announce the change.
Elementary students will not be affected and will still remain in the classroom five days a week.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health placed Johnson County in the “orange” level of community spread for COVID-19, which recommends a hybrid learning schedule.
Friday, Nov. 6 will be an e-learning day for all middle and high school students.
Parents are expected to receive more information through email regarding the hybrid learning schedule. What 13News is getting so far is that students with last names that begin with A-L will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and then remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names that begin with M-Z will have remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then in-person classes on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for teacher office hours and online instruction.