Greenwood Middle, High School students moving to hybrid learning beginning Monday

Parents are expected to receive more information through email regarding the hybrid learning schedule. What 13News is getting so far is that students with last names that begin with A-L will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and then remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names that begin with M-Z will have remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then in-person classes on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for teacher office hours and online instruction.