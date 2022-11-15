Greenwood man killed in crash near Columbus

The crash involving a semi truck and Toyota SUV happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenwood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi Monday evening in Bartholomew County, the coroner's office said.

The crash involving a semi truck and Toyota SUV happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East, southeast of Columbus.

The driver of the SUV, identified by the coroner's office as 44-year-old Sarbjit Singh, of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The extent of any other injuries was not known Tuesday morning.