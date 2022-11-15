Greenwood man killed in crash near Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenwood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi Monday evening in Bartholomew County, the coroner's office said.
The crash involving a semi truck and Toyota SUV happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East, southeast of Columbus.
The driver of the SUV, identified by the coroner's office as 44-year-old Sarbjit Singh, of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The extent of any other injuries was not known Tuesday morning.
The Bartholomew County Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.