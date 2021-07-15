Greenwood man charged with misdemeanor in toddler's death

Christopher Lee White, 59, told sheriff's deputies he took Vicodin and Percocet the morning of the crash.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 59-year-old man from Greenwood has been charged with a operating a vehicle with controlled substance in his system in connection to a deadly crash involving a 2-year-old boy.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies were called to the 4000 block of West County Line Road, near Morgantown Road, on April 19, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. on reports of an accident at the Winterbrook Mobile Home community.

According to prosecutors, Christopher Lee White was driving a truck when he saw a group of children playing in the road as he drove by. He reportedly yelled at them to get out of the road and drove away.

A short time later, White told deputies he saw the same group of children playing in the street. The Johnson County Sheriff's Department reports White approached an intersection and came to a complete stop. White said he looked both ways and continued driving but stopped after he felt he ran over something.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department said the driver got out of the truck and yelled for help. The driver told investigators his truck is very tall and never saw the child in the road.

According to court documents, Johnson County sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant after White refused to submit a chemical test. He told an officer he refused because he took Vicodin and Percocet at 6:30 a.m. that morning.

"This was a tragic set of circumstances for both sides, but not every aspect of this tragedy is a crime," said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. "While not criminally liable for the death of the young child, White is criminally liable for the substances he allegedly chose to put into his body. It’s that choice which for which we now seek to prosecute him."

White was not charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death due to a lack of evidence. Prosecutors said evidence indicated White stopped his vehicle on both occasions and attempted to continue driving only after he believed the children were safely out of the way.

A Class C misdemeanor carries a sentencing of up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.