Greenwood hosting city's 1st Pride block party

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood is hosting its first Pride block party to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Greenwood Pride Block Party, presented by Pride and Progress, will take place Saturday, June 5 at Craig Park from noon to 5 p.m.
The festivities will include family-friendly entertainment, food, local vendors, a silent auction, a kids’ corner and more.
The event is free and open to everyone, but masks and social distancing are required.
All proceeds from the block party will go to Trinity Haven, a residential facility in Indianapolis focused on the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth who are at risk for homelessness.
