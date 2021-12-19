City of Greenwood holds holiday donation drive for Kentucky tornado victims

The city is collecting everything from paper towels and plastic utensils to diapers and socks.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — For those looking for ways to give back this holiday season, the city of Greenwood is holding a donation drive for tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

There's a trailer set up in the empty parking lot at Main and Washington streets across from the Greenwood Fire Station.

People all throughout the area began dropping off items on Sunday. The city is collecting everything from paper towels and plastic utensils to diapers and socks.