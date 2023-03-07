Greenwood High School holding e-learning day after fire extinguishers set off in 'act of vandalism'

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Community High School students will have an e-learning day Tuesday after fire extinguishers were set off in the school in an act of vandalism, district officials said.
A deep cleaning of the school was required after the vandalism, which happened overnight, Greenwood Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Terhune confirmed to 13News.
In a message sent to parents and staff early Tuesday, Terhune said all Greenwood High School staff and students would remain home while cleanup and repairs are made.
After-school activities and practices were still scheduled to take place as scheduled.
All other Greenwood schools will remain open as usual on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191.