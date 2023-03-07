Greenwood High School holding e-learning day after fire extinguishers set off in 'act of vandalism'

A deep cleaning of the school was required after the vandalism, which happened overnight, Greenwood Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Terhune confirmed.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Community High School students will have an e-learning day Tuesday after fire extinguishers were set off in the school in an act of vandalism, district officials said.

A deep cleaning of the school was required after the vandalism, which happened overnight, Greenwood Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Terhune confirmed to 13News.

In a message sent to parents and staff early Tuesday, Terhune said all Greenwood High School staff and students would remain home while cleanup and repairs are made.

After-school activities and practices were still scheduled to take place as scheduled.

All other Greenwood schools will remain open as usual on Tuesday.