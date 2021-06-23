Greenwood Freedom Festival returns Saturday

Festivities begin for the city's largest festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood's largest annual festival is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Greenwood's Freedom Festival will take place Saturday, June 26 at Craig Park.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a parade to honor first responders and health care professionals for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to see the parade's route.

Starting at 5 p.m., more than 40 vendors and partners will offer food, wine, beer and more.

"Duck Dynasty's" Si Robertson will be the event's celebrity guest.

The fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

4 p.m.: Parade

5 p.m.: Festival booths open to the public

5:15 p.m.: Taste Like Chicken at The Event Lawn

7:15 p.m.: Jambox at The Event Lawn

9:15 p.m.: Honor Our Heroes with Grace Assembly of God

10:15 p.m.: KORN Country Musical Fireworks

According to current CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. However, city leaders are encouraging everyone to continue social distancing and practice COVID-19 preventive measures.