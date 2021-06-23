Greenwood Freedom Festival returns Saturday

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood's largest annual festival is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Greenwood's Freedom Festival will take place Saturday, June 26 at Craig Park.
The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a parade to honor first responders and health care professionals for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to see the parade's route.
Starting at 5 p.m., more than 40 vendors and partners will offer food, wine, beer and more.
"Duck Dynasty's" Si Robertson will be the event's celebrity guest.
The fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m.
Here is the full schedule:
- 4 p.m.: Parade
- 5 p.m.: Festival booths open to the public
- 5:15 p.m.: Taste Like Chicken at The Event Lawn
- 7:15 p.m.: Jambox at The Event Lawn
- 9:15 p.m.: Honor Our Heroes with Grace Assembly of God
- 10:15 p.m.: KORN Country Musical Fireworks
According to current CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. However, city leaders are encouraging everyone to continue social distancing and practice COVID-19 preventive measures.
What other people are reading:
- Britney Spears set to speak to conservatorship judge in open court Wednesday
- Indiana grandmother to be sentenced Wednesday in Capitol riot
- Indiana DNR investigates dead, sick songbirds found in five counties
- Federal program to reimburse families for COVID-19 funeral expenses has paid 20% of applicants in Indiana
- The Beach Boys, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds to perform on Indiana State Fair free stage