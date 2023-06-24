x
Greenwood Freedom Festival returns

The annual Freedom Festival at Craig Park in Greenwood will host multiple activities, food vendors and community booths.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The city of Greenwood is hosting its annual Freedom Festival at Craig Park Saturday.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a parade starting on Madison Avenue.

It will host over 30 food vendors, five beer and wine vendors and multiple community booths.

There will be a Kids Zone that will offer inflatables, face painting and other fun family-centered activities.

Here is a list in order of the events for Saturday.

  • 4 p.m. - Parade
  • 5:30–7 p.m. - Live music with The Doo
  • 7:30–9 p.m. - Live music with The Bishops
  • 9:15–10 p.m. - Honor Our Heroes
  • 10–10:15 p.m. - Star Spangled Banner/Retire the Flag
  • 10:15 p.m. - Fireworks

For a detailed map of this year’s festivities or more information, visit the Greenwood website.

