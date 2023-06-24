Greenwood Freedom Festival returns

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The city of Greenwood is hosting its annual Freedom Festival at Craig Park Saturday.
The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a parade starting on Madison Avenue.
It will host over 30 food vendors, five beer and wine vendors and multiple community booths.
There will be a Kids Zone that will offer inflatables, face painting and other fun family-centered activities.
Here is a list in order of the events for Saturday.
- 4 p.m. - Parade
- 5:30–7 p.m. - Live music with The Doo
- 7:30–9 p.m. - Live music with The Bishops
- 9:15–10 p.m. - Honor Our Heroes
- 10–10:15 p.m. - Star Spangled Banner/Retire the Flag
- 10:15 p.m. - Fireworks
For a detailed map of this year’s festivities or more information, visit the Greenwood website.