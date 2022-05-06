Greenwood Fieldhouse opens to the public

The building is at the former site of Greenwood Middle School and is a sports and fitness complex that highlights indoor sports.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Fieldhouse is now open to the public. City leaders cut the ribbon on the 65,000-square-foot facility on Friday.

"This project is very dear to my heart because it is a state-of-the-art facility that blends the old with the new," said Mayor Mark Myers. "Our team was very careful in preserving a part of our history in the design. What we have now is a unique facility that delivers on our vision to create the best quality of life and place for our residents and visitors."

The Greenwood Fieldhouse features an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields, golf simulators and basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts.

"To say we are ecstatic for the community to walk through the front doors of the Greenwood Fieldhouse is an understatement," said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart. "We put our heart and soul into this project and cannot wait to see the community enjoying this facility for years to come."

The fieldhouse also has space for parties and events.

It is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Annual Greenwood Fieldhouse memberships are available and can be combined with Greenwood Community Center memberships at a discounted rate. Day passes and punch passes are also available, and various event spaces can be reserved. For membership and reservation information, click here.

The Greenwood Fieldhouse is just one piece of a plan to revitalize Old Town Greenwood. The city recently broke ground on a multi-use development, The Madison, located just south of the Greenwood Fieldhouse. Additional Old Town projects include:

Construction of 300+ apartments and 60 for sale units

Parking garage with 300+ spaces

75,000 square feet of potential retail/office space

9 acres of new or upgraded open space

9 miles of new or reconstructed streetscape