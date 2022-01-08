Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

USA Upstar is delivering everything from bottled water to mobile showers to those affected by the flooding.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state.

The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.

"That will include shower trailers, restroom trailers, turnkey laundry service, linen," said Klayton South, owner of USA Upstar. "All food in a climate-controlled environment and all the insulated equipment goes with it. That's bringing fresh water, pumping out the bad water. Bringing in diesel fuel, power generation. Pretty much setting up a little city in a Walmart parking lot."

South said donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent can be dropped off at their office at 1760 Industrial Drive in Greenwood.

Task Force 1 continues aid effort

Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are continuing work in southeast Kentucky as they prepared for up to two more inches of rain Monday.

The team has already checked more than 1,200 structures and assisted 54 residents and displaced animals. The environment the task force is working in includes a lot of debris, snakes and spiders.