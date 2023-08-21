Alleged policy and ethical violations lead to suspension of 2 Greenwood officers, resignation of 3 others

The two officers suspended without pay have a disciplinary hearing set for Sept. 20.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two Greenwood police officers are suspended and three others resigned after being accused of violating the department's policies and ethical standards.

The two officers suspended without pay have a disciplinary hearing set for Sept. 20.

Chief James Ison recommended both officers be terminated by the Merit Commission if the accusations are substantiated at the hearing.

The two suspended officers are accused of violating the "Information and Technology Use," "Mobile Data Center Use" and "Standards of Conduct" policies.

The three officers that resigned were also accused of violating the same policies and ethical standards, according to the chief.