Greenwood building trail extension to connect two parks

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood is going to extend its trails and connect Northwest Park to Northwest Annex Park.

“Natural and public amenities continue to be a top priority for Greenwood, and I am pleased this section of trail will improve access between parks and increase the overall quality of life for all Greenwood residents,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers. “This trail connecting Northwest Park to Northwest Annex Park will serve as a critical link between two of our city’s most beloved parks, adding to an already extensive network of trails.”

The multiuse trail will be 8 feet wide and will run along the northern side of Pleasant Run Creek. It will stretch 1,600 feet through a wooded area and connect to a sidewalk off Easy Street for further access.

“This trail has been in the works for nearly 20 years,” said Rob Taggart, Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director. “This development represents another win, not only for our parks and trail system but for all of Greenwood. Pursuing additional opportunities for exercise and public recreation is what we love to do, and we look forward to welcoming trail-goers onto this new addition soon.”