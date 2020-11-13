Greenwood brewery closes early Thursday night after customer threatens staff over mask policy

MashCraft Greenwood said someone made violent threats toward the staff because the person didn't want to wear a mask.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — MashCraft Brewing closed its Greenwood location early Thursday evening after a customer threatened staff over wearing a mask.

The brewery shared the news on Twitter, saying someone made violent threats toward the staff because the person didn't want to wear a mask.

MashCraft Brewing also said the person made threatening phone calls after leaving the building, which resulted in the decision to close for the evening to protect the staff.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order July 24, mandating masks statewide. During a press conference on Oct. 21, Holcomb said he is planning to keep the mask mandate going for the "foreseeable future."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance for employers and their workers about how to deal with these situations if it appears they will turn violent. One of the key pieces of advice: walk away.

Employers are encouraged to get ahead of a potential employee-customer encounter by using advanced notices such as signs, advertising and offering social distancing options such as curbside pickup.

Workers should receive training on recognizing threats -- things like yelling and swearing, clenched fists, heavy breathing, pacing and a fixed stare -- the CDC says. The more clues that are seen, the greater the risk of violence. Training should also include conflict resolution and nonviolent responses, CDC said.

If staffing permits, CDC says two workers should work as a team to encourage the customer to follow COVID-19 policies.