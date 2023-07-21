Greenwood announces new 'Comprehensive Plan' for expansion and revitalization

The plan focuses on improving Greenwood's public safety, infrastructure, economic development and quality of life.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood revealed on July 21 plans for an updated "Comprehensive Plan" that city leaders call an all-encompassing "blueprint to the future."

This new strategic planning effort will be the first for the city since 2007. The plan is expected to guide the city as it looks to sustainably improve land use, utilities, economic development, government capacity, and transportation options.

“Greenwood’s new Comprehensive Plan will outline our collective vision for the city, goals and principles to achieve success, and most importantly, it will be a community-driven plan,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers.

Greenwood residents will be encouraged to provide input throughout the process to help guide the plan in the right direction. Residents will be able to give feedback via online surveys, stakeholder meetings, event pop-up booths, and public workshops.

Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering's Planning and Landscaping Architecture team was selected as the city's civic engineering partner.