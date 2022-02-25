Greensburg woman hit, killed by car after walking away from crash

Police say 21-year-old Colleen Bray was lying on SR 3 after walking away from a crash when a car hit her.

MILROY, Ind. — A Greensburg woman was hit and killed Friday morning after walking away from a single-vehicle crash on State Road 3.

According to Indiana State Police, 21-year-old Colleen Bray was driving south on SR 3 near Milroy just before 7 a.m. when her pick-up truck went off the road, rolled over and came to a stop along the road. Investigators say Bray was able to get out of the truck and started walking north on SR 3.

At some point, police say she became incapacitated and was lying in the road when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

Bray died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Bray was taken to Rush County Hospital for a blood draw, as required by state law. Police said there is no sign that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.