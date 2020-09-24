Greensburg, Greenwood get FAA improvement grants

Indy South in Greenwood and Greensburg Municipal are among 80 airports in 25 states to receive federal infrastructure funds.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A new runway and runway apron for Indiana airports are part of $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants announced Thursday.

Indy South in Greenwood and Greensburg Municipal are among 80 airports in 25 states to receive funds to "advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a news release.

Indy South received $353,333 for apron expansion.

Greensburg municipal will receive nearly $4.7 million to construct a runway.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The grants include $300 million from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

Under the Trump Administration, the federal government has delivered a reported $14.5 billion to to improve infrastructure at US airports.