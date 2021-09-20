Greenfield Police search for missing woman

Kara Denton was last seen Sept. 11 in Greenfield when she checked out of a motel.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are searching for woman after her family said she has been missing for more than a week.

Kara Denton, 43, has been out of contact with her family since Sept. 11, 2021. She was staying at the Greenfield Inn on State Road 9 near Interstate 70, but moved out and has disappeared. She is not answering her cell phone.

Police describe Denton as a white female who is 5'7" and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.