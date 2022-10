Police said 26-year-old Amber Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family Sept. 22.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Amber Kendall Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to police. Greenfield police said she was reported missing in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Guffey is 5 feet tall and weighs 114 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes.