Police seek missing 15-year-old from Greenfield

The Greenfield Police Department said Tuesday it's looking for 15-year-old Quintin Knoll, who was last seen at his home on Franklin Street on Monday, March 21.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Greenfield Police at 317-477-4400. People can also call Detective Nathan Garner at 317-325-1234 or email him at ngarner@greenfieldin.org.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.