Greenfield police investigating a shooting near Riley Park

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is investigating a shooting near Riley Park that left one person injured.

The report came around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of East First Street.

The victim, identified only as a juvenile, was taken to a Greenfield hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

A person is being detained in connection with the case. Police said that person is also a juvenile.

Greenfield police have been investigating a case involving firearms and drugs in the community. Police are working to learn if the two juveniles are connected to that case.