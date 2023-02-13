Greenfield police make arrest after man hits power pole, leaves scene

Monday morning's crash on Apple Street briefly knocked out power to a portion of Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police arrested an Illinois man Monday morning for leaving the scene of a crash that damaged a power pole on the city's east side.

Police said 21-year-old Leonardo Escribano crashed a Chevy Tahoe into the pole and VFW building on Apple Street around 3:40 a.m. and left the scene with the SUV still running.

Officers found him at a nearby address where the SUV was registered and arrested him for leaving the crash and driving without a license.

Approximatly 800 Greenfield residents were left without power between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. while utility crews repaired the power lines. A new pole is going up in the place of the pole that was damaged, and drivers should expect Apple Street to be blocked until that replacement is complete.

Apple Street is closed this morning due to an earlier crash. Greenfield Power and Light is replacing a pole.



Apple Street is closed between 5th Street and 7th Street. This closure will last until this afternoon.



Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/CNGhUsLkxM — Greenfield Police Department (@GreenfieldIN_PD) February 13, 2023

A witness told police they saw a person get into another vehicle and leave the area after the crash. Police found that vehicle at the house where they arrested Escribano.

According to police, several people inside the house refused to answer the door, so police obtained a search warrant and detained several other people during the investigation.

Escribano was not injured in the crash, and he was taken to the Hancock County Jail after he was arrested.