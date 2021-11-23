Greenfield PD officer taken to hospital after crashing into house

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield Police officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:40 p.m., police said Patrolman Ryan Chappell was responding to a call with his siren and emergency lights activated. Police said Chappell was traveling east on Main Street. When he got to the intersection at Wood Street, police say a car pulled out into his path. Chappell swerved, swiped the side of the car, went off the road and hit the front porch of a home.
Chappell was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and his car had severe damage to the front end.
The driver of the second car was checked out and released. She told investigators another driver had waved her into traffic and she could not see or hear the police vehicle.