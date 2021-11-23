Greenfield PD officer taken to hospital after crashing into house

Both the officer and the other driver involved in the crash were not badly injured.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield Police officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., police said Patrolman Ryan Chappell was responding to a call with his siren and emergency lights activated. Police said Chappell was traveling east on Main Street. When he got to the intersection at Wood Street, police say a car pulled out into his path. Chappell swerved, swiped the side of the car, went off the road and hit the front porch of a home.

Chappell was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and his car had severe damage to the front end.