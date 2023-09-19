Greenfield PD asking for help locating missing teenager

Taylor Thomas went missing on Sept. 18.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Taylor Thomas went missing on Sept. 18.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. Thomas has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black yoga-style pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.