Officers pull Greenfield man from car moments before it burst into flames

HANCOCK COUNTY, Indiana — Two central Indiana officers are being hailed as heroes for pulling a 19-year-old Greenfield man from a car mere moments before it burst into flames.

Hancock County deputies were sent to the area of 8500 East US 40, where a car left the roadway and crashed in the grass median early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers told deputies the car that crashed was on fire and people were trapped inside.

When deputy Barb Miers got there, the car's engine compartment was on fire. She used her fire extinguisher, but was unable to put out the fire and the driver’s side door was stuck shut, the sheriff's office said.

Greenfield officers, Sgt. Justin Jackson and Patrolman Blake Crull, were next to arrive. Together, they were able to pry open the driver’s door and pull out the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief.

They moved Moncrief, who was the only person in the car, to safety. The sheriff's office said just moments after the driver was pulled from the vehicle, it became fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff's office applauded all three officers for their quick actions, saying that if it weren't for them, "Moncrief would have perished in the vehicle fire."

Moncrief was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed, so medics suspected he may have had head and internal trauma. He was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Authorities said this crash stands as a stark reminder for everyone on the roads to drive safely and always wear a seatbelt.

When Miers followed up with Moncrief at the hospital, he was able to speak but didn't remember much.