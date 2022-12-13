Greenfield murder featured in upcoming episode of A&E true crime series

The episode tells the story of 52-year-old Patricia Dresser's murder and how the suspect, Spencer Spielman, changed his tune after a cigarette break.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A murder that rocked a Greenfield neighborhood in 2016 will be featured in an upcoming episode of "Interrogation Raw," a new series on A&E that explores interesting interrogations and hears from investigators who had to race against the clock to break their cases.

The episode, being released Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, chronicles the murder of 52-year-old Patricia Dresser and how investigators cracked the case in her killing.

Dresser's son was on active military duty at the time and was frantically trying to call her in the week before she died. He eventually called a family friend, who went to her home in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. The friend found Dresser dead inside the home.

The murder rocked Dresser's neighborhood, which was not used to violent crime.

"It's shocking and disturbing all at the same time," Lisa Mech, a mother of two who lived in the Cricket Reel subdivision, said in a 2016 interview with 13News. "Just to be murdered and nobody know about it until the next day or so or whenever she was found ... crazy, just crazy."

The prime suspect, investigators said, was a man Dresser hired to do odd jobs around the house.