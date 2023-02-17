Baby box being installed at Greenfield fire station

It's the 96th baby box in Indiana.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield will dedicate a new Safe Haven Baby Box Saturday, Feb. 18. The box will honor Trisha Faust Dillman, whose family funded the box.

Dillman died of COVID, and her family chose to honor her legacy with a baby box.

"We are honored that the Dillman family is honoring Trisha's memory by placing a Baby Box. It is beautiful to see something positive come out of this loss," said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "In a way it's symbolic for safe surrender. We see an infant adopted by eager loving families after a heart wrenching sacrifice is made by the birth mother."

NOTE: The video above is a June 2022 report about a success story that came from a baby box surrender.

The baby box will be the 96th in Indiana. The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony. It will happen at 11 a.m. at the Greenfield Fire Territory Station 422, located at 210 W. New Road.

There are more than 130 baby boxes throughout the United States. To find a location near you, click here.