Greenfield police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police say Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan ran away from home, but did not say when she left.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home.

The Greenfield Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan.

Police say she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Duncan frequently visits Riley Park and the city pool on Apple Street on the northeast side of downtown Greenfield.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatchers at 317-477-4400.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.