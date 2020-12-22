Greenfield police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Brady O'Haver was reported missing in the early hours of Dec. 18, police said.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

The Greenfield Police Department says 13-year-old Brady O'Haver was last seen at home in Greenfield during the evening of Dec. 17. It was discovered that he was missing early the next morning.

Police say O'Haver, described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 125-pound white male with blonde hair and brown eyes, is still active on his social media accounts. Those accounts show he may be with friends in the Greenfield or Maxwell area, police said.