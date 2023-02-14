Man's body found in Greenfield construction site 29 hours after he was in a crash nearby

Investigators believe the man who was found dead was the driver of the vehicle that crashed Monday morning.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police said a man was found dead in a Greenfield construction site a little more than 24 hours after he was believed to have been in a crash nearby.

Greenfield police were called to a man found dead at a construction site on Windswept Road on the west side of Greenfield around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said workers found the man, who has not been identified yet. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators began searching for clues to the man’s identity and how he ended up in the construction area.

While searching the area, officers realized there was a nearby crash in which no driver was located Monday morning just after 4 a.m.

The Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to help investigate.

Investigators believe the man who was found dead was the driver of the vehicle that crashed Monday morning.

The man was discovered about 600 yards from where the vehicle crashed.

Investigators said it wouldn't have been possible for anyone to see the man from the road or from where the vehicle was left abandoned.

Police and the Hancock County FACT are continuing to investigate.