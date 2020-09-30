Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old woman missing from Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Officers say 87-year-old Dorothy Jean Rogers moved into her son's home on Patriot Court in Greenfield on Tuesday. She was last seen late Tuesday night at the home.
A statewide Silver Alert was declared for Rogers early Monday evening.
Police said Rogers suffers from dementia and requires daily medication. She had just moved from Indianapolis and is not familiar with the Greenfield area.
Rogers drives a black 2018 Buick Regal with Indiana handicapped license plate number D898ZK.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call their local law enforcement agency or 911 immediately.