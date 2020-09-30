Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old woman missing from Greenfield

Dorothy Jean Rogers moved into her son's home on Tuesday and was last seen around 11 p.m. that night.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Officers say 87-year-old Dorothy Jean Rogers moved into her son's home on Patriot Court in Greenfield on Tuesday. She was last seen late Tuesday night at the home.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared for Rogers early Monday evening.

Police said Rogers suffers from dementia and requires daily medication. She had just moved from Indianapolis and is not familiar with the Greenfield area.

Rogers drives a black 2018 Buick Regal with Indiana handicapped license plate number D898ZK.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or information about Dorothy Jean Rogers, contact local law enforcement immediately. Ms. Rogers may be in need of medical attention.



Greenfield PD is currently working with Indiana State Police on issuing a Silver Alert. #Missing pic.twitter.com/s4WuD9FqV7 — Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) September 30, 2020