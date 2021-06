The vehicle was reported Wednesday afternoon off of Springhurst Boulevard, west of Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a retention pond in Greenfield Wednesday.

Police said officers got a call about the vehicle in the pond Wednesday afternoon and arrived to find the adult male deceased inside the car.

The pond is located near Springhurst Boulevard in a subdivision off of West McKenzie Road on the west side of Greenfield.