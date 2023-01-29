Greenfield High School student dies in single-car crash

Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North in Maxwell when he crashed.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield High School student died late Saturday in a single-car crash in Maxwell, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North toward County Road 50 East when he ran off the road and flipped near Maxwell Intermediate School.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived and said two witnesses saw the crash and stayed at the scene until medics arrived.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene.